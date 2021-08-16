STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Hosting Africa Cup of Nations 'irreversible achievement' for Cameroon

Geremi Njitap believes the Cup of Nations is a 'great opportunity for African football to regain a high level'.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

YAOUNDE: "We are the champions" resonates in the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde as Cameroon sports minister Narcisse Mouele Kombi enters the main venue for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, surrounded by journalists.

With the January 9 kick-off of the 24-team tournament drawing closer, the government is emphasising that the central African country is set to stage the biennial showcase of African football.

"Cameroon is ready to host the CAN (Cup of Nations)," Mouele Kombi tells AFP, adding that its organisation was "an irreversible achievement".

Geremi Njitap, a former Cameroon star and now president of the footballers' union in the country, believes the tournament is a "great opportunity for African football to regain a high level.

"We must develop the local championships and that starts with the development of infrastructure. The players must be well paid," he told AFP.

Others are more sceptical.

"The CAN will be done. There are no more fears. But at what cost?", asks Dimitri Mebenga, head of sport for the daily Mutations.

"This tournament will have been a financial abyss for the country and will have made the Cameroonian taxpayer bleed, all in a great opacity."

Originally chosen as 2019 hosts, Cameroon fell behind with preparations and Egypt had to step in at the last minute and stage the event.

Given a second chance, Cameroon have twice had to change the dates for the 2021 version, that will now be held a year later.

Fears that torrential seasonal rains could wreak havoc with a tight 52-match schedule resulted in the first change, then the coronavirus pandemic caused another delay.

Security concerns

Now, the marquee African football tournament is set to begin at the Olembe Stadium late in the afternoon of January 9 and conclude at the same venue on February 6 with the final.

After work delays, the Olembe Stadium in the Cameroonian capital offers 60,000 seats and an already green pitch.

But as Cameroon prepare to host the Cup of Nations for the first time since 1972, when it was just an eight-team tournament, there are security concerns.

Boko Haram jihadists have launched attacks in the north while there have been clashes between the army and separatists in the two English-speaking regions in the southwest.

Cameroon successfully hosted the African Nations Championship (CHAN), a competition for footballers playing in their homelands, early this year, but controversy continues over infrastructure backlogs.

Media and analysts wonder whether the country will be ready for the January 9 start with Cameroon to feature in the opening match against opponents who will be known after the draw in Yaounde on Tuesday.

Initial plans for the Olembe Stadium included a swimming pool, a gymnasium and tennis courts, but only the stadium seems set to be completed.

An Italian company working on the project since 2015 was replaced at the end of 2019 by one from Canada.

There are red, blue, green, orange and yellow panels on the outer rim of the venue, symbolising the scales of a pangolin, a small mammal dear to Cameroonians.

The total cost of the Olembe project, according to the authorities, is 163 billion CFA francs ($290 million/250 million euros).

Work to be completed includes hotels in Garoua and Bafoussam and roads in Douala, a coastal city and the economic capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cameroon Cup of Nations Africa Cup of Nations Africa Cup of Nations 2021
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp