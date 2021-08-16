STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha FC rope in Spanish winger Aridai Cabrera

Published: 16th August 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Spanish winger Aridai Cabrera

Spanish winger Aridai Cabrera (Photo | Odisha FC Twitter)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC have reached an agreement with Spanish winger Aridai Cabrera, who will be seen in action for the Bhubaneswar-based club in the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 32-year-old winger has playing professional football for various Spanish teams after starting his youth career with Universidad LP. He has also represented clubs like RCD Mallorca, Girona FC, Betis B, Hospitalet, Sabadell FC, Huracan, Valencia B, Cultural Leonesa and Las Palmas.

After signing for Odisha FC, Aridai said, "I am really excited to play in India. I want to meet my teammates soon and start preparing for the upcoming season. We will definitely make sure that Odisha FC does well in the next ISL."

Speaking about the new foreign signing, head coach Kiko Ramirez said, "Aridai is an electric player who can change the game with the magic that is needed in football. He is a footballer with very refined technical quality and capable of surpassing the opponents with his feints. He is a dribbler and with his speed, we can say that he is a different footballer. If he is motivated and people are with him, he can have a big impact in the ISL."

OFC president Raj Athwal said, "Aridai is a skilful and exciting player, who has knowledge and experience in the game, and will be invaluable to the younger members of our squad."

