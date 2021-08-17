STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Nuno impatient for transfer window to shut as Kane saga rumbles on

Manchester City are keen to sign England captain Kane and were reported to have tabled a bid of £100 million ($139 million) in June.

Published: 17th August 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

England captain Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane is in Tottenham's squad for their Europa Conference League tie this week as Nuno Espirito Santo admits he cannot wait for the transfer window to close and end speculation over the striker's future.

Manchester City are keen to sign England captain Kane and were reported to have tabled a bid of £100 million ($139 million) in June.

Kane -- who has three years remaining on his contract -- stayed away from Tottenham's 1-0 victory over champions City in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

However, The Times claims it is expected Kane will remain for one more season due to City's reluctance to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's reported asking price of £160 million.

The 28-year-old on Monday was named in Tottenham's strong 25-man squad for the Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira.

"We have our squad, we have our Spurs players," Nuno told the BBC on Monday.

"We have to commit them but we have to know that 31st of August is sometimes not in your hands.

"All the managers in the Premier League have the same feeling that I have -- trying to finish the window and settle down."

Nuno said he expected Kane to remain at the north London club, though he added he has enough experience to know Spurs should keep their options open regarding a move for a replacement.

"Harry is (training) with us, he worked on Sunday morning and he's getting ready to help the team," he said.

"We don't expect (something to happen before the transfer deadline but) we have to be ready to act if necessary because until the 31st (of August) anything can happen in football."

Kane has made no secret of his desire to play for a club that can deliver silverware after years of frustration at Tottenham.

Kane's goals and a highly effective partnership with South Korean Son Heung-min have taken Tottenham close to winning trophies.

But they lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool and last season's League Cup final against City.

Tottenham -- whose last major trophy was the 2008 League Cup -- have failed to qualify for Champions League football this season after finishing seventh last term. 

Kane has scored 221 goals for Tottenham, second only to Jimmy Greaves' 266, the club's all-time scoring record.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Kane Nuno Espirito Santo Premier League Manchester City Tottenham
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp