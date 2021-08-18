STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL organisers FSDL acquires media rights for AFC competitions in four-year deal

The deal is a first long-term agreement with Football Marketing Asia, the exclusive commercial partner of the AFC.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the entity that organises Indian Super League (ISL), has acquired the media rights of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions for the Indian subcontinent in a landmark four-year agreement.

With this, the FSDL will bring the best of Asian football to Indian homes.

The deal is a first long-term agreement with Football Marketing Asia, the exclusive commercial partner of the AFC.

The agreement grants FSDL exclusive media rights ownership of all major AFC national team and club competitions, including but not limited to the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar Final Round, AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, as well as annual club competitions -- AFC Champions League and AFC Cup -- from the 2021 season.

FSDL chairperson Nita Ambani said in a release, "This is a hugely significant development for Indian football. To bring Asia's best footballing action for our fans is a key part of our long-term strategy, commitment, and desire to have as many Indian youths participate, follow, and engage with the sport.

"I believe the live telecast of AFC competitions to our homes will enable a generation of youth to follow the beautiful game and continue to raise and develop the profile of the sport.

"We are fully committed to the development of Indian football and will continue to work with the stakeholders in India, AFC, and FIFA towards building a strong ecosystem."

Expanding its footprint in the Asian market, the media rights deal reinforces a strong partnership and understanding between FSDL and AFC.

FSDL will be sub-licensing the media rights to partner channels and partner digital services providing significantly more coverage of AFC competitions on both linear and digital channels in the sub-continent that has previously had very little exposure to Asian football.

As part of the agreement, FSDL will produce and distribute the match feed to AFC for most of the AFC competitions held in the Indian subcontinent.

Other tournaments the four-year deal will cover include AFC U-23 Asian Cup Finals 2022; AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2022; AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2022; AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2022; AFC U-20 Asian Cup Finals 2023; AFC U-17 Asian Cup Finals 2023; AFC U-23 Asian Cup Finals 2024; AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Final Round) for Paris 2024; AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2024; AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2024; AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2024, AFC Solidarity Cup 2024.

