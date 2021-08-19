STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malmo closes in on Champions League spot; Benfica wins

Veljko Birmancevic and Jo Inge Berget scored in each half for Malmo, which missed plenty of chances to take a bigger lead against the Bulgarian champion.

Malmo is looking for its third group-stage appearance and first since 2015.

Malmo is looking for its third group-stage appearance and first since 2015.

By Associated Press

MALMO: Swedish club Malmo closed in on its first Champions League group-stage appearance in six years by beating Ludogorets 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff, while Benfica and Young Boys also came away with wins.



Malmo is looking for its third group-stage appearance and first since 2015.

Benfica beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 at home despite the Dutch side dominating possession for most of the game.

Rafa Silva and Julian Weigl put Benfica 2-0 up at the halftime break before Cody Gakpo pulled one back for Eindhoven with a solo effort in the 57th for a valuable away goal.

Young Boys of Switzerland beat Ferencvaros of Hungary 3-2 despite going down to 10 men in the first half when Silvan Hefti was sent off with the score level at 1-1.

Hefti was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul in the 25th, but Myrto Uzuni struck the resulting penalty against the woodwork.

Young Boys then took a 3-1 lead with goals from Vincent Sierro and Ulisses Garcia before Franck Boli scored his second of the night for Ferencvaros.

The return legs will be played next week.

