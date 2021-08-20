STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AFC Cup: After clinical show against BFC, ATK Mohun Bagan seek to repeat success

Antonio Lopez Habas' Kolkata side beat fellow Indian club Bengaluru FC 2-0, registering more shots on target despite having only 32 percent possession.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrating a goal. (Photo @atkmohunbaganfc)

By PTI

MALE (Maldives): On a high after a clinical performance in their opener, ATK Mohun Bagan would look for back-to-back success and move closer to qualifying for the knockout stage when they face Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldives in an AFC Cup group game here on Saturday.

Antonio Lopez Habas' Kolkata side beat fellow Indian club Bengaluru FC 2-0, registering more shots on target despite having only 32 percent possession.

A win on Saturday could put ATK Mohun Bagan on the verge of a knockout berth from Group D but Habas is keeping his focus only on the match.

"We are going from match to match, and we have another opponent waiting," said Habas.

"It's the same idea to give absolute respect to the opponent and we will need to develop our football on the pitch. In football, you could have one bad day or situation that could change the outcome." The Spaniard said his players will need to play with intensity throughout the 90 minutes.

"We know how they (Maziya Sports & Recreation) played with other teams, but we have to see how they will perform against us, because maybe they might play differently with a different behaviour."

The home side, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.

They fell to two first half goals against Bashundhara but head coach Risto Vidakovic is hoping to build on their second half performance to upset ATK Mohun Bagan.

"I've talked to the players, and we know that we didn't play our best game. We were too nervous,  specially in the first half. After the first goal, the team was more nervous," Vidakovic said.

"It's not easy to be two goals down and turn everything, as it's too much pressure. But that game is in the past, and we have to focus on the future. We have another opportunity (against ATK Mohun Bagan) and we are going for it."

The winners of the four-team Group D will advance to the inter-zone semi-finals against either FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan or FC Ahal of Turkmenistan from the central cone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp