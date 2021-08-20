STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mourinho leads the Serie A manager merry-go-round

Allegri returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs after two years out of the game, and is one of three big coaching names to retake their place on the sidelines.

Published: 20th August 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho

Roma manager Jose Mourinho (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Jose Mourinho is the biggest name to arrive on a Serie A bench this summer but the once Special One's shock move to Roma is one of 12 managerial changes in Italy's top flight in a chaotic summer.

AFP Sport picks out the key new faces leading the country's top clubs.

Jose Mourinho (Roma)

The two-time Champions League winner's arrival came like a bolt from the blue for Roma's trophy-starved supporters, who reacted to the shock appointment as though they had signed a superstar striker.

The Portuguese's stock might have fallen in England after underwhelming spells at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur but memories of his historic treble at Inter Milan over a decade ago mean he is still widely respected in Italy.

He admits that Roma is a rebuilding project and will need all his managerial experience to get Roma back into the Champions League places in the face of stiff competition. 

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)

Allegri returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs after two years out of the game, and is one of three big coaching names to retake their place on the sidelines.

Juve only earned qualification for the Champions League on the final day of last season, an uninspiring campaign under former player Andrea Pirlo, and Allegri will be looking to continue his streak of league titles after guiding the Old Lady to four straight league and cup doubles between 2015 and 2019.

A pragmatic coach rather than an ideological one, he was also responsible for rebuilding Juve's reputation in Europe, adding to domestic dominance by taking them to two Champions League finals.

Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan)

The Lazio legend jumped into the huge whole left by Antonio Conte and has a job on his hands to defend Inter's Serie A title after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, as the champions try to cut costs and balance the books.

However five years keeping his former club competitive on a relatively low budget, winning an Italian Cup and taking them back into the Champions League for the first time in 13 years, will have been good preparation for a high-pressure role at a huge club that's had a difficult summer.   

Luciano Spalletti (Napoli)

Spalletti is one of most recognisable characters in Italian football, his outgoing personality and sometimes odd outbursts often overshadowing his capabilities as a coach.

He qualified Inter Milan for the Champions League in each of his two seasons there before being sacked in 2019, and is the only coach in the last 20 years to bring any silverware to Roma.

The 62-year-old inherits a talented squad which missed out on Europe's top competition by a single point and Napoli will again be a serious contender for the top four positions.

Maurizio Sarri (Lazio)

Rome derbies will have an interesting clash of styles now that 'Sarriball' will face off against arch pragmatist Mourinho. 

Of all the new positions taken up by coaches this summer Sarri's might be trickiest, as he attempts to reshape a squad used to playing in Inzaghi's 3-5-2 in into a free-flowing 4-3-3 built on quick, short passes.

He has talent at his disposal with the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto backing up Italy forward Ciro Immobile.

Not to forget...

Spezia thought they had tied down Vincenzo Italiano when he signed a new contract in June, but just a few weeks later the rising star of Italian coaching dumped the small team he had impressively kept in Serie A to have a crack at managing sleeping giants Fiorentina.

Should Fiorentina, who only finished one point ahead of Spezia last season, keep hold of Dusan Vlahovic this season Germany-born Italiano could be a decent bet to pull the Tuscans out of a slump which has been going on for seasons.

Alessio Dionisi earns a spot at Sassuolo after winning Serie B in impressive fashion with Empoli last season and will hope to build on Roberto De Zerbi's work even though star midfielder Manuel Locatelli has left for Juve.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jose Mourinho Serie A Roma Massimiliano Allegri Juventus
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp