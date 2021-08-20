STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

New-look Tottenham defeated in Conference League opener

Coach Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes to the team that defeated champions Manchester City in their Premier League opener at the weekend.

Published: 20th August 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Wolves gaffer Nuno Espirito Santo

Spurs gaffer Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: A new-look Tottenham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg on Thursday.

Coach Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes to the team that defeated champions Manchester City in their Premier League opener at the weekend.

Not surprisingly, it was a disjointed performance by the Londoners who were again without England star Harry Kane.

Three of Tottenham's summer signings started the game -- goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, defender Cristian Romero and winger Bryan Gil.

Teenagers Nile John and Dane Scarlett were handed chances to shine while identical twins Michael and Matthew Craig were on the bench.

Lucas Silva struck the only goal on the stroke of half-time for the home side.

The 23-year-old Brazilian striker, signed from Flamengo last year, nipped in behind the Tottenham defence to slot home the chance.

"The decision was to try to give minutes to players, to get minutes on their legs and increase the levels of fitness," Nuno told the BBC. 

"Of course things take some time."

In Turkey, former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho enjoyed a winning start with Roma as the Italian side edged out Trabzonspor 2-1.

Mourinho fielded three new signings in his team and it was one of those, Eldor Shomurodov who grabbed the winner.

With 10 minutes left, the Uzbek striker, signed from Genoa in the summer, was fastest to react when a header from Gianluca Mancini came back off the post.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had given Roma a 55th-minute lead when Henrikh Mkhitaryan, another new arrival, played in the decisive pass.

The Turks were level 10 minutes later when substitute Andreas Cornelius headed in just moments after replacing Gervinho.

"This is not a Conference League level opponent, it felt more like a Champions League play-off," Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia.

"They have a lot of experienced players. There was pressure and if anyone thought this would be easy, they were mistaken."

Elsewhere, Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra scored a hat-trick as 1970 European Cup winners Feyenoord trounced Elfsborg of Sweden 5-0.

In a tie featuring the most westerly club in a European top flight, Santa Clara of Portugal, who are based in the Azores, defeated Partizan Belgrade 2-1.

In the Europa League play-offs, Greek champions Olympiakos closed in on the group stage with a 3-0 home win over Slovan Bratislava.

Mady Camara, Pape Abou Cisse and an own goal from Vasil Bozhikov secured the victory.

Galatasaray, defeated in Champions League qualifying by PSV Eindhoven, drew 1-1 at Randers who were only sixth in the Danish league last season.

Antwerp endured a tough start to their campaign, losing 4-2 at Cypriot champions Omonia Nicosia.

Scottish champions Rangers edged out Alashkert of Armenia 1-0 at Ibrox having played the entire second half with 10 men following a red card for John Lundstram.

dj/jc

© Agence France-Presse

Add to cart Print Download Share this document Copy the content

Show/Hide information

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tottenham Europa Conference League Pacos de Ferreira Nuno Espirito Santo
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp