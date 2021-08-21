Chelsea will approach Seville with fresh bid for defender Jules Kounde: Reports

By AFP

Youngster Trevoh Chalobah's brilliant performances at the start of this campaign have not changed Chelsea's mind to go after Seville's French defender Jules Kounde, say multiple reports.

British media reports say 22-year-old Kounde remains a long-term target of Chelsea, who is currently managed by Thomas Tuchel. The reigning European Champions had earlier submitted a bid for the defender which was rejected by Seville, who have now come out with an ultimatum. The La Liga side demands a fast decision if they are to release the ex-Bordeaux star before the August 31 deadline.

According to British media reports, Chelsea are unable to make the move mainly due to the Kurt Zouma situation. The London side so far has failed to find any buyers for the centre-back, spoiling their plans for Kounde -- who is worth £68million.

Chelsea has spent a club-record $135 million on a striker of proven quality in Belgium international Romelu Lukaku, who could make his debut after arriving from Inter Milan last week. How Arteta would love to be able to call upon a player of such quality.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has managed to offload another striker, Tammy Abraham, for $47 million — a fairly substantial amount for a fringe player.