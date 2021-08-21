STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's a big achievement for Indian football: Anirudh Thapa on Sandesh joining HNK Sibenik

Anirudh Thapa said Sandesh Jhingan's move to HNK Sibenik to play in the Croatian top-tier league Prva HNL is a 'big achievement' for Indian football.

By ANI

KOLKATA: Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa said Sandesh Jhingan's move to HNK Sibenik to play in the Croatian top-tier league Prva HNL is a "big achievement" for Indian football.

Sandesh will become the first India international footballer to play in the Croatian top-tier league Prva HNL after completing a move from ATK Mohun Bagan to HNK Sibenik.

Wishes poured in from the Blue Tigers as Sandesh was officially announced as an HNK Sibenik player.

"Big congratulations Sandesh-paaji. It's a big achievement for Indian Football - all the best. We understand that when you come back you will be an entirely different player, and it will all transpire on to us. Go out and play your game - have fun," AIFF quoted Anirudh as saying.

National Team midfielder Pronay Halder, who has been an integral part of the Indian senior team since his International debut in 2015 recalled his memories of playing with Sandesh - both at the club level and for India.

"Proud of you Sandesh, Good luck. I wish you all the best. I hope you have settled down. Keep rocking," said Pronay.

Defender Adil Khan lauded Sandesh on being brave and taking a very "great" decision.

"Congratulations Sandesh. It's a great decision that you have taken. We are all very proud of you. You inspire us all. The youth all over the country will look up to you, try to imitate you and follow your footsteps," Adil, who has partnered Sandesh as a central defender for the National team, said.

Brandon Fernandes stressed on this being an extremely "proud moment."

"I want to wish you all the best of luck in your new journey. This is a proud moment not just for Indian Football but the country overall," Brandon said.

"I wish you success and hope you do well. I also hope Sandesh's move opens up a lot of new avenues for aspiring and established Indian footballers," he added.

Sandesh became the fifth Indian male footballer to sign a professional contract in Europe after Bhaichung Bhutia, Subrata Paul, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. That apart, Sunil Chhetri was also contracted with MLS club Kansas City.

