Karim Benzema extends contract with Real Madrid through 2023

Real Madrid confirmed on Friday that they have extended the contract of striker Karim Benzema until the end of June 2023.

Published: 21st August 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Real Madrid confirmed on Friday that they have extended the contract of striker Karim Benzema until the end of June 2023.

The 33-year-old's previous contract had been due to expire in 2022 and the new deal means he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until he is 35 years old.

Benzema has been vital to Real Madrid since joining from Olympique Lyon in 2009, scoring 281 goals in 560 appearances, and his form appears to have improved with time, reports Xinhua.

Last season, Benzema netted 23 goals in La Liga, and his movement off the ball also makes him a key part of the Real Madrid attack, as well as earning him a recall to the France national team ahead of this summer's Euro 2020.

The French striker's new deal completes a series of contract extensions carried out by Real Madrid in recent months, with Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez and Thibaut Courtois all extending their stays with the club.

