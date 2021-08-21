STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool manager Klopp calls for goalkeepers to get better protection

The timing of his comments was telling, given how big an emphasis Burnley puts on set pieces and balls into the area for its goals.

Published: 21st August 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp called Friday for goalkeepers to be given more protection in their six-yard box, a day before his side play against the most physical and direct team in the Premier League.

Klopp thought Arsenal should have been awarded a foul when conceding the second goal in its 2-0 loss to Brentford last week, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno's arms appearing to be held by an opponent to stop him challenging for a long throw-in.

Klopp used a news conference ahead of Liverpool’s match against Burnley on Saturday to question whether goalkeepers were being protected enough. The timing of his comments was telling, given how big an emphasis Burnley puts on set pieces and balls into the area for its goals.

“It will be interesting what happens this season,” Klopp said. “Because the poor guy is the guy in the goal. If he is not protected anymore in the six-yard box, it’s a different game.”

The Premier League doesn’t want the VAR to intervene as much this season and is enforcing a higher threshold for awarding fouls when there is only minimal contact between players.

Burnley perhaps gained from this approach on the opening weekend, too, seeing its early goal by James Tarkowski against Brighton — via a cross from a corner — awarded despite the center back appearing to push his marker, Neal Maupay.

Klopp also questioned whether that goal should have stood.

Burnley’s direct and typically long-ball approach will provide a big test for Virgil Van Dijk on the Liverpool center back’s second competitive game back after 10 months out because of a knee injury. That injury was sustained following a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Van Dijk was given a relatively easy ride in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Norwich last weekend, when he played the whole game.

“He should be prepared,” Klopp said. “But it’s not new for him, stuff like this. He needs rhythm and we try to give him rhythm, without overdoing it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juergen Klopp goalkeepers Premier League Liverpool
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp