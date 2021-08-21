Real Madrid, Juventus interested as Manchester City puts defender Aymeric Laporte on sale: Report

By Online Desk

Manchester City is willing to let unhappy defender Aymeric Laporte leave Etihad if bids worth £60m or higher are on the table.

The 27-year-old is no longer the first choice defender in the Pep Guardiola-managed side as the English champions often pair John Stones with Ruben Dias ahead of goalkeeper Emerson. He had suffered an injury in 2019 and missed a major part of the season.

It was in January 2018 when Laporte signed for the reigning English champions from La Liga's Athletic Bilbao for just over £57m.

Interestingly, a DailyMail report states Guardiola has admitted that Laporte is among ‘three or four’ stars in the City squad who were unhappy with game time and will leave the club if good offers arrive. The report also states Serie A's Juventus and La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in the defender although it remains unclear if they can match the financial demands of the English club.

Born in southwest France and was called up three times for Les Blues but never made it onto the pitch. City's spending spree this summer included a British record transfer fee of 100 million pounds for West Ham's Jack Grealish. Earlier this month Guardiola also said that City's cash-rich owners, unlike some others, were prepared to "reinvest in the team".

Meanwhile, Juventus completed the signing of Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo -- the side's only second signing of the transfer window after bringing in teenage forward Kaio Jorge from Brazilian club Santos.

Real Madrid, who lost their iconic captain Sergio Ramos to PSG, had signed Austrian David Alaba from Bayern Bayern Munich. Madrid said the 28-year-old Alaba agreed to a five-year contact.