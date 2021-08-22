STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Danny Ings stunner highlights Aston Villa's 2-0 win over Newcastle

Anwar El Ghazi converted a penalty in the 63rd minute as Villa earned its first victory of the Premier League season while Newcastle slumped to consecutive losses.

Published: 22nd August 2021 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Aston Villa's Danny Ings celebrates scoring against Newcastle United during the English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Danny Ings scored with a stunning bicycle kick in first-half stoppage time to help Aston Villa beat Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday.

Anwar El Ghazi converted a penalty in the 63rd minute as Villa earned its first victory of the Premier League season while Newcastle slumped to consecutive losses.

Ings has scored in both of his matches with his new club, which signed him from Southampton using funds from the sale of midfielder Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

The striker was left unmarked as Tyrone Mings rose and flicked on a long throw-in by right back Matty Cash.

From near the penalty spot, Ings' right-footer into the top right corner left goalkeeper Freddie Woodman no chance.

El Ghazi then sent Woodman the wrong way on the penalty, calmly firing into the left corner.

The spot kick was awarded after VAR determined that defender Jamaal Lascelles had handled Mings' header from close range.

Newcastle's best chance at a full-capacity Villa Park came in the opening minutes, when striker Callum Wilson was in alone on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez but shot wide right.

Wilson had put his team ahead last weekend when he scored after five minutes in a 4-2 loss to West Ham.

Wilson thought he had earned a late penalty when Martinez charged out of his net and crashed into him inside the box.

The referee awarded a penalty but VAR overturned it for Wilson being offside.

Martinez received a yellow card.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danny Ings Aston Villa Newcastle Anwar El Ghazi
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp