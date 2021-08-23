STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 teams to take part in Durand Cup, tournament from September 5 to October 3 across Kolkata

Durand Cup, now in its 130th edition, was first held in the mecca of Indian football back in 2019, after moving from its longtime venue at Delhi.

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:43 PM

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC (Photo | Bengaluru FC Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five Indian Super League franchises and three I-League teams will be among 16-teams vying for honours in the upcoming Durand Cup to be played in and around Kolkata between September 5 and October 3. The tournament returns after a gap of two years. Its last installment was held in Kolkata, after moving from its longtime venue at Delhi.

Traditionally organized by the Indian Army on behalf of our Armed Forces, the world's third oldest and Asia's oldest football tournament will this year also see the Government of West Bengal as joint hosts.
Besides top ISL franchises FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, the other clubs from India's top division would be Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC, and Hyderabad FC.

Challenging them would be the century-old Mohammedan Sporting of Kolkata, who were the first Indian winners of the Cup in 1940 and who would be leading a troika of I-League challengers including defending champions Gokulam Kerala and Sudeva FC of Delhi.

FC Bengaluru United and Delhi FC will represent the second division of the Indian football whereas two Indian Army teams (Red and Green), a team from Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, CRPF, and the Assam Rifles round off the 16.

The three venues are the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and the Mohun Bagan Club Ground in Kolkata as well as the Kalyani Municipal Stadium Ground. The winners are awarded three trophies with two rolling ones (the Durand Cup and the Shimla Trophy) and the President's Cup for permanent keeping.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have been the most successful teams, winning the tournament 16 times each.


 

