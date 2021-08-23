Bayern Munich pay tribute to late legend Gerd Muller

By ANI

MUNICH: Before FC Bayern Munich's home match against 1. FC Koln, the Bundesliga champions commemorated and remembered Gerd Muller, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 75.

Muller made history with Bayern and the German national team. He scored an incredible 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, as well as being top scorer seven times. He got 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team.

Speaking from the pitch before kick-off at Allianz Arena, president Herbert Hainer, as per goal.com told fans: "Gerd was one of the greatest footballers at Bayern and one who made history in the German national team. Our thoughts are with his wife Uschi and all his relatives."

"He was approachable to everyone, accessible, reliable, and people loved him for his calmness, his modesty, his down-to-earthiness. Gerd Muller never made himself big, even though he was one of the very greatest in football history. He leaves us a grandiose and incomparable legacy."

Uli Hoeness, the club's honourary president, added: "Dear Gerd, you taught FC Bayern how to win. You were a role model and caretaker for everyone in this club. We will miss you very much and never forget you."

Der Bomber originally joined Bayern in summer 1964 and won the Intercontinental Cup, three European Cups, and a European Cup Winners' Cup. He was a Bundesliga champion and DFB Cup winner four times each.

With the national team, he won the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 World Cup, scoring the winning goal in the final in Munich against the Netherlands. After retiring, he remained with the club for a long time as a youth coach. He's survived by his wife Uschi and a daughter.