Mohammedan SC face Indian Air Force in Durand Cup opener

Mohammedan SC will take on Indian Air Force in the opening match of 130th edition of Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan SC (Photo | Mohammedan SC Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Mohammedan SC will take on Indian Air Force in the opening match of 130th edition of Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, scheduled to be held here from September 5 to October 3.

A total of 16 teams across four groups will vie for honours in the tournament, jointly organised by the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal.

Mohammedan SC -- the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup -- have been drawn into Group A alongside Bengaluru United, the Indian Air Force and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Group B has all the ingredients for a potential 'Group of Death', featuring Indian Super League (ISL) sides FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, alongside I-League side Sudeva Delhi FC and 2016 Durand Cup winners Army Green Football Team.

Bengaluru Football Club and Kerala Blasters Football Club are drawn into Group C, pitting the two ISL sides against Delhi FC and the Indian Navy football team.

For the Blasters, this tournament would also mark their Durand Cup debut.

The fourth and final group will see Assam Rifles and Army Red locking horns with Hyderabad FC from the ISL and the reigning Durand Cup and I-League champions, Gokulam Kerala Football Club.

The top two teams from each group would advance to the quarter-finals.

The two semi-finals are scheduled for September 27 and 29.

The final will take place on October 3.

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kalyani Municipality Stadium and Mohun Bagan Club Ground will serve as the three venues for this year's tournament.

