STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Champions League group draw: Seeding pots & everything else you need to know

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus will play in this Champions League while still fighting tournament organizer UEFA in court for the right to organize a rival competition.

Published: 26th August 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

CHelsea

Chelsea players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Here's a look at the group draw being held in Istanbul, Turkey, at 1600 GMT.

Super League rebels

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus will play in this Champions League while still fighting tournament organizer UEFA in court for the right to organize a rival competition.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg is now considering the rebels’ case after they won a decision from a local judge in Madrid to stall UEFA from disciplining them.

Nine more clubs — including seven in Thursday’s draw — quickly renounced their Super League membership after agreeing to UEFA’s settlement terms, including paying fines and forfeiting some of next season’s prize money.

Still, the Super League clubs are good box office. They include eight former European champions owning a combined 41 titles.

Seven-time winner AC Milan will play its first Champions League game since March 2014 — a 4-1 loss to Atlético Madrid — when the groups start on Sept. 14-15.

New top-seeded teams

There are some unusually low-ranked teams among the top-seeded clubs. Top status is given to the Champions League and Europa League title-holders plus winners of the six highest-ranked domestic leagues.

That means French champion Lille is among the top seeds despite being the lowest-ranked team of all 32 in the draw, just as it was two years ago when losing five of six games.

Europa League winner Villarreal and Portuguese champion Sporting also have relatively low rankings.

In contrast, the pot of second-seeded teams is loaded with serial winners of European trophies plus Paris Saint-Germain’s team of superstars, including Lionel Messi.

In Pot 2, the lowest-ranked team based on European results since 2016, Borussia Dortmund, is ranked higher by UEFA than half of the top seeds.

Prize money

The Champions League's prize money keeps going up despite the pandemic, which is good news for the many clubs whose finances have been hit hard over the last year.

The 32 clubs will share just over 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in prize money from UEFA, compared to 1.95 billion ($2.3 billion) last season.

Each will get a basic fee of 15.64 million euros ($18.4 million) plus 2.8 million euros ($3.3 million) per win in the group stage and 930,000 euros ($1.09 million) per draw.

They get more for advancing through each knockout round, a slice of broadcast rights and shares of a 600-million euro ($706 million) fund that rewards historical titles and success. The highest-earning club could get about 130 million euros ($153 million).

Small deductions are taken from each club through 2024 to help refund UEFA’s commercial partners for 531 million euros ($625 million) lost to disruption during the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season.

Seeding Pots

Pot 1: Chelsea (England), Villarreal (Spain), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Manchester City (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Lille (France), Sporting (Portugal).

Pot 2: Real Madrid (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Juventus (Italy), Manchester United (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Liverpool (England), Sevilla (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany).

Pot 3: Porto (Portugal), Ajax (Netherlands), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Leipzig (Germany), Salzburg (Austria), Benfica (Portugal), Atalanta (Italy), Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia).

Pot 4: Beşiktaş (Turkey), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Brugge (Belgium), Young Boys (Switzerland), AC Milan (Italy), Malmö (Sweden), Wolfsburg (Germany), Sheriff (Moldova).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UCL group draw UCL UEFA Champions League Champions League Real Madrid UEFA
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp