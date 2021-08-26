STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Luis Enrique names Spain squad with seven changes from Euro 2020

Among those missing were four players who also played with Spain in the Tokyo Olympics - Pedri González, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo.

Published: 26th August 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Spain manager Luis Enrique

Spain manager Luis Enrique (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Coach Luis Enrique on Thursday announced Spain's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers with seven changes from the team that reached the semifinals of the European Championship.

Among those missing were four players who also played with Spain in the Tokyo Olympics - Pedri González, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo.

Defender Eric García and goalkeeper Unai Simón will not get a break after playing in both competitions.

The three other players not called up from the Euro 2020 squad were Diego Llorente, Fabián Ruiz and Thiago Alcántara.

Veteran captain Sergio Ramos, who was left out of Euro 2020 and has been recovering from injury, also wasn't included for the September qualifiers against Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo.

Spain leads Group B with seven points, one more than Sweden, which has a game in hand.

The main surprise in Luis Enrique's list was forward Abel Ruiz from Portuguese club Sporting Braga.

He was a regular in Spain's youth squads but had never been called up for the main national team.

The players not in Euro 2020 added to the squad were defenders Raúl Albiol and Íñigo Martínez, midfielders Mikel Merino, Carlos Soler and Brais Méndez, and forward Pablo Fornals.

Spain lost to eventual champion Italy in the semifinals of Euro 2020.

Among those returning from the European competition are captain Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, César Azpilicueta, Koke Resurrección, Álvaro Morata, Adama Traoré and Gerard Moreno.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sánchez (Brighton)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), José Gayà (Valencia), Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric García (Manchester City), Raúl Albiol (Villarreal), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Koke Resurrección (Atlético Madrid)

Forwards: Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga), Álvaro Morata (Juventus), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luis Enrique Spain European Championship Euro 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers FIFA World Cup
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp