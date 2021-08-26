STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Rani Rampal & Co's Olympic show inspiring Indian football team ahead of AFC Women's Asian Cup

Dalima, member of the Indian national team, also referred to the achievements of India's female athletes at the Olympics as a source of motivation.

Published: 26th August 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Women's Hockey Team

Indian Women's Hockey Team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Preparing for the AFC Asian Cup, two of India's top women's team footballers are taking inspiration from their counterparts in hockey, who claimed a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

The performances of the Indian athletes in Tokyo have been inspiring for the entire country and national team footballers Aditi Chauhan and Dalima Chhibber feel the same as preparations intensify for the upcoming tournament in 2022.

"We recently saw the women's hockey team make history at the Tokyo Olympics. That honestly inspired me a lot," Aditi said when asked about the opportunity to represent the nation in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which India is hosting.

"As a player I could feel that energy, I could feel those emotions and it was just amazing. I am just waiting now for our time to come."

Dalima, member of the Indian national team, also referred to the achievements of India's female athletes at the Olympics as a source of motivation.

"I am looking forward to it as an opportunity. In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, we saw so many female athletes step up on the global stage," Dalima said.

India won an unprecedented seven medals in Tokyo, including a historic gold in the men's javelin throw event.

While the women's hockey team narrowly missed out on a podium spot in the bronze medal match, they won unanimous plaudits with a best-ever semi-final finish.

"Every time I get to be on the pitch and sing the national anthem, it is such an honour. It is a feeling that cannot be described in words," Aditi added when asked about the feeling of being able to sing the national anthem in such a prestigious competition.

In a candid conversation which featured the two national team players, Aditi spoke about leveraging the stage provided by the Asian Cup to set an example for the girls who will participate in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India next year.

"I think if I were in the U-17 team, I would be looking at the senior team (for inspiration). I know there are a lot of young girls that are looking up to the senior team. There are a few girls who have been promoted and called up for the senior team," Aditi said before adding, "all of them have a lot of expectations and see us as examples."

Dalima echoed similar sentiments as she believes the continental competition will serve as a motivation to work harder and a platform to set a precedent.

"I know that in our national team, every player has been working really hard. So, I see it (the AFC Women's Asian Cup) as a step forward and as a motivation to be able to do better and put in a lot more effort. We know that there are a lot of eyes on us and a lot of young players coming up who are looking at us," Dalima said.

The tournament will be held between January 20 and February 6 across three venues -- Mumbai Football Arena, D.Y. Patil Stadium and Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AFC Womens Asian Cup Indian womens football team Indian womens football Rani Rampal
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp