Europa Conference League: Harry Kane scores twice on first Tottenham start of season

England striker Kane had wanted to leave Spurs in the close season for Manchester City, but was denied a move by club chairman Daniel Levy.

Published: 27th August 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 03:07 PM

Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds to fans at the end of the Europa Conference League playoffs. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Harry Kane netted a double in his first match since announcing that he will stay at Tottenham this season as Spurs beat Pacos de Ferreira 3-0 on Thursday to overturn a first-leg deficit in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men head into Friday's group-stage draw for the inaugural edition of UEFA's third-tier competition.

England striker Kane had wanted to leave Spurs in the close season for Manchester City, but was denied a move by club chairman Daniel Levy and confirmed earlier this week he would be remaining in north London.

He had missed Tottenham's first two games of the campaign to regain full fitness after captaining England on their run to the Euro 2020 final, but made a substitute appearance in a 1-0 win at Nuno's former club Wolves last weekend.

"I see Harry every day since he joined us, every day. He doesn't have to prove (anything) to anyone," Nuno said. "He's committed. You can see.

"All the situations that have happened, are part of the past, let's look and move forward, but I see him every day."

Santo gave Kane his first start since taking over as manager and also named him as captain with usual skipper Hugo Lloris rested.

The 28-year-old made an almost immediate impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, levelling the tie, after a 1-0 first-leg loss in Portugal, in the ninth minute by collecting Bryan Gil's pass and slotting home.

Kane pounced on a loose ball in the box to put Spurs in control 10 minutes before half-time, to the delight of the home fans who had sung his name at Molineux when his future was still uncertain.

Giovani Lo Celso put the result beyond doubt in the second half and Kane was replaced by Son Heung-min with 18 minutes left.

"He (Kane) is still improving," Nuno added. "But playing is the best way for all players to improve, to compete and the edge of the game is what takes players beyond their limits and that is what we expect from all of them."

