STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Europa League group stage fixtures: Napoli, Leicester City and Spartak Moscow in group of death

Polish champions Legia also lost in the Champions League third qualifying round, going out to Dinamo Zagreb.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, center, congratulates with teammates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich and Leicester City. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Leicester City will face Napoli in this season's Europa League, while Celtic found themselves in a tough section alongside Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis in Friday's draw for the group stage.

As well as Napoli, Leicester will play Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C as they look to do better than their run to the last 32 of last season's competition.

The Foxes narrowly missed out on qualification for the Champions League last season, finishing fifth in the Premier League but winning the FA Cup.

Napoli, who won the UEFA Cup with Diego Maradona in their ranks in 1989, came fifth in Serie A last season. They have since appointed Luciano Spalletti as coach.

Spartak came second in the Russian Premier League last season and lost to Benfica in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Polish champions Legia also lost in the Champions League third qualifying round, going out to Dinamo Zagreb.

Celtic too failed to make it through Champions League qualifying under new coach Ange Postecoglou but they scraped past AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands on Thursday to make the Europa League group stage.

Their reward was a place in Group G with former UEFA Cup winners Leverkusen, Betis and Ferencvaros.

The Hungarian champions were beaten by Young Boys in the Champions League play-off round. They knocked Celtic out in Champions League qualifying last season.

Rangers, who beat Celtic to last season's Scottish title, will face French giants Lyon, Sparta Prague and Danish champions Brondby in Group A. Steven Gerrard's team lost to Malmo of Sweden in the Champions League third qualifying round but scraped past Alashkert of Armenia in the Europa League play-offs this midweek.

West Ham United were England's other representatives in the draw made in Istanbul, making a rare appearance in Europe after coming sixth in the Premier League last season.

David Moyes's team will play two clubs who dropped out of Champions League qualifying in Dinamo Zagreb and Belgian side Genk, as well as Rapid Vienna in Group H.

The Europa League group stage has been streamlined this season to feature just 32 teams from the previous 48, following the introduction of the new third-tier Europa Conference League.

The final will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on May 18 next year.

Villarreal won last season's trophy, beating Manchester United on penalties in the final in Gdansk, Poland.  

The first round of group fixtures will be played on September 16. 

Draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage:

Group A: Lyon (FRA), Rangers (SCO), Sparta Prague (CZE), Brondby (DEN)

Group B: Monaco (FRA), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Real Sociedad (ESP), Sturm Graz (AUT)

Group C: Napoli (ITA), Leicester City (ENG), Spartak Moscow (RUS), Legia Warsaw (POL)

Group D: Olympiakos (GRE), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Fenerbahce (TUR), Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Group E: Lazio (ITA), Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS), Marseille (FRA), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group F: Sporting Braga (POR), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Ludogorets (BUL), Midtjylland (DEN)

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Celtic (SCO), Real Betis (ESP), Ferencvaros (HUN)

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Genk (BEL), West Ham United (ENG), Rapid Vienna (AUT)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Europa League Europa League groups Leicester City Napoli Rangers
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp