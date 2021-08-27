Jose Mourinho makes it three from three as AS Roma advances in Europa Conference League

By AFP

PARIS: Jose Mourinho's Roma eased into the group phase with a 3-0 second-leg victory over Trabzonspor at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa Conference League.

The Italian side wrapped up a 5-1 aggregate success to book their spot in Friday's draw and give Mourinho a third straight win since taking charge.

Roma, who also won their Serie A opener against Fiorentina at the weekend, put the tie beyond their Turkish visitors' reach with Bryan Cristante's 20th-minute strike.

Nicolo Zaniolo and substitute Stephan El Shaarawy both scored in the second half as Roma progressed with the minimum of fuss.

French club Rennes also cruised through, winning 3-1 over Rosenborg in Norway for a 5-1 aggregate success.

Maximilian Wittek's double helped the Netherlands' Vitesse Arnhem edge out Anderlecht 2-1 and 5-4 on aggregate, while FC Copenhagen thrashed Sivasspor 5-0 in the Danish capital after a 2-1 first-leg win.

Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar reached the group stage of a European competition for the first time, beating Riga in extra time.

In the Europa League play-offs, Fenerbahce saw off HJK 6-2 on aggregate, winning 5-2 in Finland, while Rapid Vienna beat Zorya Luhansk 3-2 in Ukraine after last week's 3-0 first-leg victory.

Scottish giants Celtic held on for a 3-2 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar despite losing in the Netherlands.

Kyogo Furuhashi's brilliant start to life in Glasgow since signing from Kashima Antlers continued with his seventh goal for Celtic.

AZ hit back to lead on the night before half-time, but a 2-1 defeat was enough for Celtic to give their new era under Ange Postecoglou another boost after an impressive start to the season since the former Australia boss took charge.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers also edged into the group stage, beating Alashkert 1-0 on aggregate after a goalless draw in Armenia.