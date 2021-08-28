STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Messi prepares for first appearance for French giants PSG

Messi's ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, who has so far been rested following international duty, is also due to make his first appearance of the season for Paris St-Germain.

Published: 28th August 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi

Argentinian star Lionel Messi on his arrival in Paris earlier this month. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Lionel Messi trained on Saturday ahead of his highly anticipated debut for French giants Paris St-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner did not feature in the first three games of the Ligue 1 campaign after being given time to settle in the French capital and build up his fitness, but he is expected to play against Reims on Sunday.

Messi's ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, who has so far been rested following international duty, is also due to make his first appearance of the season.

Kylian M'Bappe was training as usual on Saturday, although he may have played his final game for the club as talks continue surrounding his dream move to Real Madrid.

However, reports in France claim PSG have rejected Real's second offer, worth 170 million euros, for the prolific forward.

PSG currently sit at the top of Ligue 1, having scored 10 goals in three wins from three games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Paris St Germain PSG Neymar Ligue 1 Reims
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp