Messi prepares for first appearance for French giants PSG

By PTI

PARIS: Lionel Messi trained on Saturday ahead of his highly anticipated debut for French giants Paris St-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner did not feature in the first three games of the Ligue 1 campaign after being given time to settle in the French capital and build up his fitness, but he is expected to play against Reims on Sunday.

Messi's ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, who has so far been rested following international duty, is also due to make his first appearance of the season.

Kylian M'Bappe was training as usual on Saturday, although he may have played his final game for the club as talks continue surrounding his dream move to Real Madrid.

However, reports in France claim PSG have rejected Real's second offer, worth 170 million euros, for the prolific forward.

PSG currently sit at the top of Ligue 1, having scored 10 goals in three wins from three games.