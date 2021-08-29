STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lionel Messi​ set to make his PSG debut against Reims

Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for PSG later today as he has been named in the team squad for the upcoming match against Reims.

Published: 29th August 2021

PSG striker Lionel Messi​

PSG striker Lionel Messi​ (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Argentine striker Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) later today as he has been named in the team squad for the upcoming match against Reims.

Messi has been named in the squad alongside both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and this could be the first time that these three lineups together for a club, reported Goal.com.

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino had earlier confirmed that Messi, Mbappe and Neymar would be in his plans for the Reims game.

"They have trained well and we will analyse the situation, we have not yet named the squad. They will certainly be part of the squad, but we do not know yet if they will play from the start," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.

Messi had moved to PSG earlier this month and he signed a two-year contract after bringing an end to his 21-year career at Barcelona.

The striker had begun full training last week and he should now be in condition for PSG's latest Ligue 1 outing.

