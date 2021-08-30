STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

10 teams to compete in I-League qualifiers 2021 in Bengaluru

A total of 10 teams will represent as many states in the I-League qualifiers, from within a centrally organised bio bubble in Bengaluru.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian football domestic season is all set to get underway with the I-League qualifiers 2021, which are slated to take place in Bengaluru from October.

A total of 10 teams will represent as many states in the I-League qualifiers, from within a centrally organised bio bubble in Bengaluru.

This edition of the I-League qualifiers will also see as many as seven teams make their debut -- Hyderya Sports FC (J&K), Corbett FC (Uttarakhand), Delhi FC (Delhi), Madan Maharaj FC (Madhya Pradesh), Rajasthan United FC (Rajasthan), Kerala United FC (Kerala), Ryntih SC (Meghalaya).

Meanwhile, the likes of ARA FC (Gujarat), Kenkre FC (Maharashtra), and FC Bengaluru United (Karnataka), who have played in the competition before, complete the line-up.

The aforementioned clubs have all gone through the process of nomination by their respective state FAs, and have successfully submitted the required documents for the league and club licensing on time.

"It's great to kick-off the Indian football domestic season once again with the I-League Qualifiers. What makes the tournament all the more special this season is that we will have double the number of teams that played in the competition last year, and seven of the 10 teams are debutants," said AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar in a statement.

"All the teams will be hosted in a central Bio Bubble, and that goes a long way in affirming that we are all firmly committed to taking Indian football forward together. I wish the participating teams all the best," he further said.

The 10 participating teams will be split into two groups of five teams each. The group stage will be conducted in a round-robin format, with every team playing their rival clubs within their respective group once.

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Final Round, which will be played in another round-robin format with each of the four teams playing against each other once.

The team that finishes at the top of the pile in the final round, will earn promotion to the I-League 2021-22 season by virtue of winning the I-League qualifiers 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru I League I League Qualifiers I League Qualifiers 2021
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp