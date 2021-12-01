STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer buys UAE T20 League franchise

Lancer Capital has investments in a variety of best-in-class assets with Glazer also owning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Published: 01st December 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Lancer Capital, headed by top English football club Manchester United's co-chairman Avram Glazer, has made its first foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE League.

UAE T20 League chairman and vice-chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni, welcomed Glazer into the league. "To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League's business model and its value proposition to its stakeholders," Zarooni said in a release.

Lancer Capital has investments in a variety of best-in-class assets. Glazer is an owner of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also been the co-chairman of Manchester United since 2005. Lancer Capital chairman Glazer said, "I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates."

