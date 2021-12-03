In search of the next Thomas Khushboo, Andaman appeals to AIFF, Indian clubs for help

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: "I couldn't sleep all night". Young Nikhileon Francis is talking about his first ever journey to the Indian mainland from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The 21-year-old was going to experience one of the biggest moments of his life as he was elected as the captain of the Andaman and Nicobar side to compete in the Santosh Trophy south zone qualifiers in Kochi.

Hailing from Kinyuka village, Francis first had to travel close to a day by sea to reach Port Blair and join up with his teammates, many of whom were also traveling outside of the island region for the first time.

"I sat in a plane and a train for the first time in my life. It was a completely new experience. Sleep didn't really come. While travelling in train, it was moving so much that it took some getting used to," said Francis.

What awaited Francis and his teammates was a reality check on the football pitch. In the first game, they were thrashed 8-0 by Pondicherry while losing 9-0 to six-time champions Kerala on Friday.

"Whenever teams see that they have drawn Andaman, they are delighted because it is an easy game. But for our players, it is an opportunity to expose themselves to a whole new world hidden away from them," said their head Shakti Singh.

Unlike the other island outfit Lakshadweep who are relative novices when it comes to national football, Andaman fare slightly better.

They've had players go on and play at the national level as well as for top Indian clubs.

Thomas Khushboo is among the most decorated among them as he played for India in the age group categories. He also represented iconic Indian clubs like Dempo SC and Mohun Bagan in the late 80s and early 90s.

However, the sport has taken a backseat in recent times. Andaman is participating in the Santosh Trophy for the first time after 2014.

In fact, Francis didn't recognise Khushboo when asked about the veteran.

"I don't know about him but I know there were a few footballers from Andaman who had good footballing careers," said Francis.

According to their assistant coach Mohammed Sadique, the need of the hour is for the All India Football Federation and the Indian football clubs to give them a helping hand.

"Indian football clubs can come and scout these players and that would do wonders for us because there is a lot of talent but without opportunities. Even the AIFF can play their part by trying to develop more coaches here and also try to create platforms for our footballers so that they can pursue football seriously. This is where the Federation's role becomes significant," said Sadique.

Well-wishers and good samaritans come in many forms and even the local tournament organisers Kerala Football Association are trying to give them a helping hand.

"Travel and other expenses can pile up for them and they operate on a shoe-string budget. We are trying to help them with travel expenses and other support. We had even helped Lakshadweep with some coaching assistance as they are also a team with a lot of challenges. Andaman once even missed out on Santosh Trophy because of non footballing reasons and it is a huge loss for them. They can do with any help they can," said a KFA official.

After Khushboo's efforts to overcome the many challenges to become a national level player, the only hope of footballers and officials is that they don't fade into oblivion.

"We will take back this experience and share with others back home. If one of us can make it big, it will be a huge motivation for others," said Francis.