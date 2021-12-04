STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin go top after draw

Chennaiyin FC’s winning run was brought to an end by East Bengal who held them to a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan Vasco on Friday.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chennaiyin FC’s winning run was brought to an end by East Bengal who held them to a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan Vasco on Friday. The solitary point however did help them go top of the table as they leapfrogged Mumbai City FC to the top of the table. Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought draw for East Bengal who arrested their losing streak.

The onus was on Chennaiyin to try and dictate the tempo of the game against a side with fragile confidence. East Bengal had lost 3-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan and conceded six goals against Odisha in previous games.

There was a late flurry from both sides, but the game ended in a stalemate. As has been the trend this season, Chennaiyin started the game at a slow tempo and the first real action of the game came in the 25th minute. Amir Dervisevic almost put the goal past his own net when he tried to intercept a pass into the box from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The game was a slow burner with neither team willing to take the initiative or test the opposition. There was a moment of drama in the 40th minute when Chennaiyin appealed for a handball inside the box from Tomislav Mrcela. But the referee indicated that the ball had hit Mrcela’s face and not his hands when he was trying to intercept a shot from Rahim Ali. The two teams went into half-time failing to break each other down and the second half followed a similar script. 

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp