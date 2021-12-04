Chennaiyin go top after draw

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Chennaiyin FC’s winning run was brought to an end by East Bengal who held them to a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan Vasco on Friday. The solitary point however did help them go top of the table as they leapfrogged Mumbai City FC to the top of the table. Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought draw for East Bengal who arrested their losing streak.

The onus was on Chennaiyin to try and dictate the tempo of the game against a side with fragile confidence. East Bengal had lost 3-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan and conceded six goals against Odisha in previous games.

There was a late flurry from both sides, but the game ended in a stalemate. As has been the trend this season, Chennaiyin started the game at a slow tempo and the first real action of the game came in the 25th minute. Amir Dervisevic almost put the goal past his own net when he tried to intercept a pass into the box from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The game was a slow burner with neither team willing to take the initiative or test the opposition. There was a moment of drama in the 40th minute when Chennaiyin appealed for a handball inside the box from Tomislav Mrcela. But the referee indicated that the ball had hit Mrcela’s face and not his hands when he was trying to intercept a shot from Rahim Ali. The two teams went into half-time failing to break each other down and the second half followed a similar script.

