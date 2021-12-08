STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Real Kashmir pips Mohammadan Sporting in extra time to make Semifinals

RKFC's Mizoram recruit Lalchhawnkima struck the all-important goal in the 98th minute to take them to their second successive semi-finals of the IFA Shield.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Real Kashmir (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Defending champions Real Kashmir FC fought hard to beat local heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in the extra time to advance to the semi-finals of the 124th IFA Shield in Kalyani on Wednesday.

RKFC's Mizoram recruit Lalchhawnkima struck the all-important goal in the 98th minute to take them to their second successive semi-finals of the IFA Shield.

Earlier both the teams pressed hard but could not get a decisive goal taking the match into the extra time.

In another quarterfinal at the East Bengal ground, Sreenidi Deccan FC beat George Telegraph, riding on a 70th minute goal from Lalromawia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
real kashmir Mohammedan Sporting
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp