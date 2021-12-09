STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leipzig hires Domenico Tedesco as new coach to replace Jesse Marsch

Tedesco will have a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season, the club said.

Leipzig

Domenico Tedesco (Photo | Twitter/RB Leipzig English)

By PTI

LEIPZIG: Leipzig hired former Schalke and Spartak Moscow coach Domenico Tedesco on Thursday to replace American coach Jesse Marsch, who left after a run of losses.

Tedesco will have a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season, the club said.

The 36-year-old German hasn't coached in the Bundesliga since he was fired by Schalke in March 2019 after a 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Schalke was relegated the season after he left.

Tedesco then coached two seasons in Russia with Spartak before he left in May, saying it was hard to be separated from his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marsch departed Sunday after three successive Bundesliga losses and a failure to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage from a group also containing City and Paris Saint-Germain.

He had a tricky task rebuilding the team after key players were sold in the off-season.

Former Cologne coach Achim Beierlorzer, who was Marsch's assistant, was in temporary charge for Leipzig's 2-1 win over City on Tuesday.

He is now leaving the club.

It is the first time that Leipzig has changed coaches in mid-season since the club was founded in 2009.

Leipzig is 11th in the 18-team Bundesliga and next hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

