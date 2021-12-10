STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Focused on course correction: Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez ahead of match against NorthEast United

Currently in fifth place in the table, they began the season with back-to-back wins over Bengaluru (3-1) and East Bengal (6-4) before a 1-2 loss against Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

Published: 10th December 2021 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez

Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez (Photo| Instagram)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez said that the team was fully focused ahead of Friday's game against NorthEast United. "We won two matches and we lost the third. At this moment, we are focussed in rectifying the mistakes from the last match," he said.

"For this game, Jonathas De Jesus is improving, he is getting better and he is going to the training sessions. But, we need to wait till the last moment to decide if he is going to join the team or not. It was a hard week because more players have muscle injuries, muscle problems. Although not big but because they are playing matches and there are small gaps between the matches," he added.

Currently in fifth place in the table, they began the season with back-to-back wins over Bengaluru (3-1) and East Bengal (6-4) before a 1-2 loss against Kerala Blasters on Sunday. Having scored 10 goals in three games, their forward line is in nick but their defence could do with some work. NorthEast, eighth in the table with four points in as many games, won their first game of the season against Goa on Saturday.

Ramirez said the club is happy with the development of the younger players. "We are very happy with the young players. Not only Isaka (Ralte), who was training and performing well, but also Nikhil (Raj) who debuted in the ISL and scored a goal. Not only them, all of the young players are performing well and are knocking the door to go into the team. Three are good and we are pushing each other. It’s making us better everyday," the 51-year-old Spaniard concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiko Ramirez Odisha FC Odishs FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2021 Indian Super League
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp