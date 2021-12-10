Focused on course correction: Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez ahead of match against NorthEast United

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez said that the team was fully focused ahead of Friday's game against NorthEast United. "We won two matches and we lost the third. At this moment, we are focussed in rectifying the mistakes from the last match," he said.

"For this game, Jonathas De Jesus is improving, he is getting better and he is going to the training sessions. But, we need to wait till the last moment to decide if he is going to join the team or not. It was a hard week because more players have muscle injuries, muscle problems. Although not big but because they are playing matches and there are small gaps between the matches," he added.

Currently in fifth place in the table, they began the season with back-to-back wins over Bengaluru (3-1) and East Bengal (6-4) before a 1-2 loss against Kerala Blasters on Sunday. Having scored 10 goals in three games, their forward line is in nick but their defence could do with some work. NorthEast, eighth in the table with four points in as many games, won their first game of the season against Goa on Saturday.

Ramirez said the club is happy with the development of the younger players. "We are very happy with the young players. Not only Isaka (Ralte), who was training and performing well, but also Nikhil (Raj) who debuted in the ISL and scored a goal. Not only them, all of the young players are performing well and are knocking the door to go into the team. Three are good and we are pushing each other. It’s making us better everyday," the 51-year-old Spaniard concluded.