STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped for 'disciplinary breach'

In a pre-game interview, manager Mikel Arteta said that the decision to leave out the striker was 'unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach'.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the EPL match against Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday because of a "disciplinary breach," manager Mikel Arteta said. Aubameyang was dropped to the bench for Monday's game against Everton after a string of poor performances but wasn't even among the substitutes for the Southampton game at the Emirates.

In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was "unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach". "I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today," Arteta added.

Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team's highest-paid player.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Premier League Aubameyang disciplinary breach
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp