Bengaluru, Goa aim for quick turnaround

Bengaluru FC Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli wants his players to be better with the ball on the pitch and create more chances too against Goa.

Bengaluru FC’s Cleiton Silva (right) trains ahead of their match against FC Goa | BFC

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC and FC Goa have always been looked upon as strong sides in the ISL, but the ongoing season’s points tally narrates a different story - a picture of disappointment. If Bengaluru lie on ninth place, Goa are tenth on the table. It is simple, both the teams, who have lost three matches each so far in the league, have failed to get their A game going, but are capable of doing much better. 

Hence, both the teams need to forget whatever has happened so far when they square off against one another at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. With teams like Mumbai City having already started to shine with their displays, there is a serious need for both Bengaluru and Goa to improve upon their performance in the matches going ahead if they are to move up the table.

As for the Blues, at times, they havea given a good account of themselves, but have lacked consistency. More importantly, they have not been able to convert their chances into goals. Even their defense has not been great as their zero clean sheet suggests. 

Bengaluru FC Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli wants his players to be better with the ball on the pitch and create more chances too against Goa.“The energy in the team is positive. Now it is important for us to get three points in the next game. Against Goa, it is important for us to be better with the ball, create more chances and score goals. We need to improve,” said the coach.

The Gaurs come into this game confident on the back of their 4-3 win over East Bengal in the last game. It is their only win of the season. The problem for them has also been their defence, which has conceded 11 goals in the competition so far. Pezzaiuoli is also aware of the fact and wants his players to score against Goa. For that to happen, they need their forwards Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri, who is yet to open his goal tally this season, to be on top of their game.

“The start has not been good for Goa, but their playing style with the ball has been good. I still think they are one of the better teams in the league, especially in ball possession. In the first four games, they showed weakness in the defensive work and that is our chance to score against Goa and get the three points,” said Pezzaiuoli.

