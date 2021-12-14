Having a sporting director creates a clear structure: Skinkys

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As far as Indian clubs are concerned, having a Sporting Director is still a novel concept. It’s an idea that they are still catching up with and realising benefits of having someone in that role. Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters FC are among the clubs to have appointed someone to the role. Karolis Skinkys took charge at one of India’s most popular clubs last year and the 32-year-old explains how he is trying to bring more order and structure to the operations at a club the size of Kerala Blasters with each passing season.

Excerpts...

What are the tasks that you have focused on in terms of club operations, and do you think clubs can benefit from having Sporting Directors on board?

Sporting Director is responsible for all sporting processes in the club. They should make sure that the process goes in a professional way, every member in the first-team structure has responsibilities and doing it right. It‘s important to create structure and give tools to all parts of the chain to do their best. So, naturally, all first firstteam players and staff signings are the responsibility of the Sporting Director. Clubs benefit from that because it creates a clear structure and responsibl e system.

There was a massive overhaul to the squad from last season. What was the reason?

Yes, true that we changed all foreign players and coaching staff, but the biggest part of our Indian players’ core stayed. We have a young squad and we should find a great support team for them. So, we needed a group of foreigners with good leadership skills and high motivation. The coaching staff task is clear- to find an effective way to use qualities of the team that we can perform according to our potential.

Have you set any targets for this season, like maybe qualify for the playoffs?

Of course, we have our own targets and working hard to reach them. We are in this part of our process that we should work more than talk and be a tough team in every game.

What are the long-term targets of the club? What direction the club is going?

We are in the transition period from a young perspective team to a result-oriented team. We started from basics and moved on, trying to find the best combinations. In the long-term vision, we should be able to be a consistent team season by season and make our amazing fans enjoy every season.