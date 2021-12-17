STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bold Blues earn point against Bagan

After losing their last three games in the ISL, Bengaluru FC finally managed to collect a point against ATK Mohun Bagan as they drew 3-3 in Bambolim on Thursday.

Published: 17th December 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:21 AM

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After losing their last three games in the ISL, Bengaluru FC finally managed to collect a point against ATK Mohun Bagan as they drew 3-3 in Bambolim on Thursday.  Subhasish Bose (13’), Hugo Boumos (38’) and Roy Krishna (58’) found the back of the net for the Mariners while Cleiton Silva (18’), Danish Farooq (26’) and  Prince Ibara (72’) scored for the Blues.

With the Blues not looking great offensively in the previous games, they took a bold call to bench Sunil Chhetri, who has been below par this season. That just showed the desperation level of Bengaluru, who were looking for their second win. It also meant that they could play both Silva and Ibara up front.  

The game did not start the way Bengaluru would have loved with the Mariners scoring first as Subhasish scored a header. But Bengaluru did not take much time to respond with their in-form striker Cleiton converting his penalty in the 18th minute.
 

