STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will galvanise the masses, inspire young girls: AIFF

AIFF general secretary said the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will spread awareness about the women's game in India and inspire young girls in the country to take up the sport.

Published: 18th December 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das (Photo | ANI)

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Saturday said that the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will galvanise the masses, spread awareness about the women's game in the country and inspire young girls to take up the sport.

Come the New Year, the Indian Senior Women's National Team will have a new look in the form of a new jersey.

The 'Blue Tigresses' have been inspiring a generation while breaking down the barriers to move forward and now will be setting the trend wearing the new stripes in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 from January onwards.

Kushal Das said, "We are confident that the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will galvanise the masses, spread awareness about the women's game in India and inspire young girls in the country to take up the sport, and pursue their dreams."

"For far too long not only in India but also globally the women's game has lived under the shadows of men's football, and we need to collectively change it step by step," the General Secretary added.

"Every single girl in our country who has taken up the sport across levels is a true tigress in the manner they have overcome sociological barriers. So it is fitting that we honour our Blue Tigresses with an individual identity and an own independent kit. Looking ahead forward together, there is no better opportunity to do so than before the Flagship tournament for International Women's Football in Asia. Good luck girls."

The new kit has stylised tiger stripes design element emblazoned reverberating the Blue Tigresses' and Blue Tigers' predatory instincts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Football Federation AIFF AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Kushal Das
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp