Arsenal reports allegation of racism during English Premier League match 

The alleged incident took place in the 33rd minute of the game at Elland Road.

Published: 19th December 2021

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LEEDS: Arsenal reported an allegation of racial abuse toward one of its players during the English Premier League game against Leeds on Saturday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

“It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s 4-1 win.

Arteta said it was a “single person” who aimed the alleged abuse apparently toward one of Arsenal's substitutes.

“Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it,” he said, “but it is a single person. I don’t think that merits that a full stadium pays the price.

“It was a single incident and it has to be reported. It was reported and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to understand what happened.”

