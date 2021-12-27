STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Premier League: COVID outbreaks in Leeds and Wolverhampton squads lead to more postponements

Wolverhampton also won't now play at Arsenal on Tuesday, with Wolverhampton having already been prevented from hosting Watford on Sunday due to a lack of Watford players.

Published: 27th December 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 safety signage are seen above the stands before a Premier League match between West Ham and Southampton, at the London Stadium

COVID-19 safety signage are seen above the stands before a Premier League match between West Ham and Southampton, at the London Stadium. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Leeds and Wolverhampton have secured Premier League approval for further matches to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks in squads. Leeds' home game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been called off, having already had Sunday's match at Liverpool postponed.

Wolverhampton also won't now play at Arsenal on Tuesday, with Wolverhampton having already been prevented from hosting Watford on Sunday due to a lack of Watford players.

The Premier League has now called off 15 matches because of coronavirus issues in 2 1/2 weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

But Crystal Palace had its request rejected for Sunday's game at Tottenham to be postponed. The league will have considered that Palace had enough players to fulfill the fixture which the south London club lost 3-0.

Palace was without manager Patrick Vieira who has started self-isolating for at least a week after contracting COVID-19. The game at Tottenham is one of six Premier League fixtures on the Boxing Day program.

Aston Villa announced Saturday that manager Steven Gerrard had tested positive for the coronavirus so he was absent from the game against Chelsea. Three matches were postponed due to coronavirus infections across squads: Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolverhampton vs Watford.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
English Premier League EPL 2021 EPL postponements Leeds Wolverhampton COVID19 Coronavirus EPL COVID
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp