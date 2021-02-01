STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bernardo Silva was 'incredible' against Sheffield, says Pep Guardiola

Guardiola said it was a particularly big achievement during the coronavirus pandemic when there are no fans in the stadium and the fixture schedule has been compacted.

Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola (Photo | File/AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said midfielder Bernardo Silva played incredibly against his side's 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

"What a huge competitor again - he played an incredible game and he was absolutely brilliant. His humility - in the bad moments he never loses the smile," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"I am delighted he's back and he is playing the level that we know. He can do everything. He is another top fantastic player who always does the service of the team," he added.

Meanwhile, the victory over the Blades was City's ninth in January, which set a new record for most wins by a team in the top four tiers of English football in a single month.

Guardiola said it was a particularly big achievement during the coronavirus pandemic when there are no fans in the stadium and the fixture schedule has been compacted.

"To achieve this is quite remarkable, more than any other period from our lives so that is why I didn't expect it. I said to the players in the meeting, we've finished the first leg, congratulations, it's remarkable what you've done all of you and now keep going. Now go home and rest and Burnley," he said.

City are at top-spot in Premier League standings with 44 points and will next take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday. 

