STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Kane 'optimistic' of quick return from injury, says Tottenham boss Mourinho

Kane has scored or assisted 23 of Tottenham's 34 Premier League goals this season.

Published: 02nd February 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane is "optimistic" he can return from his latest injury setback in just two weeks, according to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs striker was sorely missed during Sunday's dismal 1-0 defeat at lowly Brighton after damaging both ankles in last week's 3-1 loss to champions Liverpool.

The England captain has undergone scans and, according to his manager, is upbeat about a swift recovery.

He will almost certainly miss home games against Chelsea and West Brom, as well as the FA Cup fifth-round trip to Everton, but could be back to face Premier League leaders Manchester City on February 13.

"The news is pretty good news," Mourinho told club media. "After Liverpool, no idea. Then the next day we were thinking about three weeks, something like that.

"I do not want to be super-optimistic but Harry is optimistic.

"He has the experience of some injuries in ankles and in Harry's mind it is a couple of weeks, so let's see if he is right."

Kane has scored or assisted 23 of Tottenham's 34 Premier League goals this season.

Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale was given a rare opportunity to impress in his absence against Brighton but was largely ineffective, while Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius went closest to an equaliser after coming off the bench.

Spurs, who topped the table in December, have now won just two of their past nine league games and are six points adrift of the top four.

Captain Hugo Lloris said the team were lacking confidence as they prepare to host Chelsea on Thursday.

"It's the moment to stick together but there is a lot of disappointment from the players, from the manager and coaching staff, from the fans because we expect more from us," he said.

"It's a situation we need to fix as a team. The confidence will be back as soon as we get one good result."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Kane Jose Mourinho Tottenham
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp