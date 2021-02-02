US international Paul Arriola seals Swansea loan deal

By AFP

WASHINGTON: D.C. United's US international midfielder Paul Arriola is joining English Championship side Swansea on loan until the end of the season, the Major League Soccer side said Monday.

Under the deal, D.C. United will have the option to recall Arriola before the MLS transfer window closes on May 4. There is no option to make the loan move permanent, the club said.

Arriola joins a Swansea team that is pushing for promotion to the Premier League. The Swans are second in the Championship, four points adrift of leaders Norwich.

Arriola, 25, has made 35 appearances for the US national team since 2016 with eight goals, scoring twice in Sunday's 7-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago in Orlando.

He joined D.C. United in 2017 after starting his professional career with Mexican side Tijuana.

"We have spoken with Paul and we understand how exciting this step is for him in his professional career," D.C. United general manager Dave Kasper said.

"We wish Paul the best of luck and look forward to him rejoining our club."