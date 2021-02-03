STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo completes Boca Juniors switch

Marcos Rojo will return to his native Argentina on a permanent basis after agreeing terms with the reigning champions.

Published: 03rd February 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Rojo had spent the second half of last season on loan with his first club, Estudiantes, before returning to United, although he played his final game for the Reds in November 2019.

The Argentina international arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at the club.

In total, Marcos made 122 appearances for United, scoring two goals. 

"We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future," the club tweeted.

