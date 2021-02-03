STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sergio Aguero 'a few weeks' from Manchester City return: Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero is a few weeks from being ready to play as the Argentina striker recovers from coronavirus.

Published: 03rd February 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero is "a few weeks" from being ready to play as the Argentina striker recovers from coronavirus.

Aguero, already hampered by injury problems this season, has been self-isolating after falling ill with the virus.

City's record scorer has made just three starts in all competitions this term and hasn't played since January 3.

After testing negative for the virus, Aguero can now come out of quarantine.

But the 32-year-old has not yet restarted full training as he slowly works his way back to fitness.

"He is still not training on the field. He started to move a little yesterday but he will need a few weeks to come back," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"He is negative, this is the most important thing. He is healthy again and now he will come back again. As the top scorer it is important for us to have him back."

City will travel to Burnley on Wednesday in fine form after a club record 12 successive wins. 

Eight of those victories have come in the Premier League, lifting Guardiola's side to the top of the table, three points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

That represents a considerable turnaround after an indifferent start to the campaign in which City dropped points in five of their opening eight games.

After a trip to Turf Moor, City face title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

But Guardiola refused to read too much into City's blistering streak and is focusing only on keeping the good run going against Burnley.

"Six weeks ago we were not contenders for anything, six weeks later we are contenders. Everything can change so quickly," Guardiola said.

"We can drop five points in two games in three days. It has happened to other teams so it can happen to you."

Guardiola, who turned 50 last month, has been one of the greatest managers of his generation.

The Spaniard has won 29 trophies in a glittering managerial career that has also included spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Having recently renewed his City contract until 2023, Guardiola has his sights on a third Premier League title.

But the former Barcelona midfielder concedes life on the touchline cannot compare to how it feels to be a player.

"The pleasure for the players is incomparable. I would change right now to be a player," he said.

"As a player you share it with your mates, the moments in the training session and the locker room.

"The manager has his staff and it is OK but you celebrate it in a different way. In the 90 minutes we can shout and move our arms but our influence is so minimal.

"I had the feeling when I had the ball at my feet that I could control the game, I can decide what is happening. Outside you cannot.

"Management is a way to continue to be involved in this lovely game, but I would change right now to have 20 years less and still play football."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Manchester City EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021 Sergio Aguero
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp