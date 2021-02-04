STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Clinical Real Kashmir FC hit Indian Arrows for a six

Coming into the match on the back of two successive draws, Real Kashmir FC showed their swiftness in the field of play before trouncing their opponents by an embarrassing margin.

Published: 04th February 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Real Kashmir (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KALYANI (WEST BENGAL): Real Kashmir FC got back to winning ways in grand fashion, inflicting a 6-0 drubbing on Indian Arrows in an utterly lopsided I-League match here on Thursday, the result propelling the Snow Leopards into second place in the standings.

RKFC scored through Dipanda Dicka (42nd, 74th), Lukman Ademeni (51st), Haroon Amiri (61st), Chesterpoul Lyngdoh (80th) and Danish Farooq (86th).

Coming into the match on the back of two successive draws, Real Kashmir FC showed their swiftness in the field of play before trouncing their opponents by an embarrassing margin.

Giving their fans something to cheer about, RKFC's Haroon Amiri, Lukam Adefemi and Dipanda Dicka dominated the match with their skills.

After a surge of attacks from Real Kashmir, the Arrows slowly got into the game, and put up a fight.

They finally broke out and threatened the Real Kashmir goal in the 18th minute through Fela, but his weak shot was easily saved by Mithun Samantha.

Most of Real Kashmir's chances kept coming in from long balls and corners.

Minutes after the water break, Mason Robertson wasted another opportunity to break the deadlock.

The RKFC skipper broke past three defenders, before releasing a low strike, only to be denied by the Arrows keeper.

The Snow Leopards finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, through Dicka, as the two teams went into half-time with the score reading 1-0 at the Kalyani Muncipal Stadium.

Pratesh Shirodkar stole the ball off Brijesh Giri.

Farhan Ganai then launched a long ball forward and Sajad failed to clear his line.

Dicka pounced on the bouncing ball and headed it before the oncoming Bukhari to open the scoring.

Just after the first half, Lukam Adefemi's bullet header in the 51st minute left the opposition goalkeeper bewildered as the Snow Leopards doubled their lead.

Sena Ralte delivered an astonishing cross from a free-kick, which was headed home by defender Haroon Amiri to hand Real Kashmir a three-goal advantage in the 61st minute.

In the 74th minute, forward Dicka made no mistake and tapped home from a close range to score his second, and Real Kashmir's fourth goal of the match.

In the final moments of the match, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh and Danish Farooq scored one each in the 80th and 86th minute respectively to crush Indian Arrows.

It was a clinical performance by Real Kashmir in the second half as the David Robertson-coached side scored five goals in that period.

Real Kashmir made just one change from their goalless draw against Gokulam Kerala FC, as head coach Robertson brought in Farhan Ganai for Farooq.

Indian Arrows, who lost narrowly to Chennai City FC, made two changes as coach Venkatesh Shanmugam started with Sajad Hussain Parray and Abdul Hannan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Kashmir FC Indian Arrows
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp