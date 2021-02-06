STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Paul Pogba enjoying football himself with a red shirt on: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asserted that midfielder Paul Pogba is happy at the club despite ongoing speculation around his future.

Published: 06th February 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asserted that midfielder Paul Pogba is happy at the club despite ongoing speculation around his future.

Pogba's contract expires in the summer of 2022 and Solskjaer is happy to see him focused on his game.

"Speculation about Paul is always going to be there, we've got a good open dialogue with Paul so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"I'm just happy he's focused and playing really well and he's happy within himself and that's important. You can see Paul enjoying football himself with a red shirt on," he added.

After getting back to full fitness following successive injuries and a bout of Covid-19 the midfielder has been in fine form. He was voted fans' player of the month for January and also picked up the monthly award for goal of the month for his impressive strike against Fulham.

"I think you should ask Paul what he's done. Because the answer is Paul has really knuckled down, he's worked hard, he's got his fitness, I have said this many a time he had a bad season last season with injuries and he had Covid this season and an injury but he really works hard and is playing in a team that plays well and he's a big inspiration for everyone," Solskjaer explained.

"He always has a big smile... well not always a big smile because in training yesterday when his team lost you can see how that affects him and he wasn't happy. But today is a new day and he is ready to go again tomorrow," he added.

United are in the second spot with 44 points and will next take on Everton in the Premier League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paul Pogba Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp