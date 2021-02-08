STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool title hopes dented after thrashing by Manchester City

With this loss, Liverpool remains static at the fourth spot in the standings with 42 points from 40 points from 23 matches while City consolidated its position at the top spot.

Published: 08th February 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City. (Photo | AFP)

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League 2020-21 season were severely dented on Sunday as the side suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Manchester City here at the Anfield Stadium.

With this loss, Liverpool remains static at the fourth spot in the standings with 42 points from 40 points from 23 matches while City consolidated its position at the top spot.

Liverpool enjoyed the bulk of ball possession in the match, but the side made some costly errors which ended up handing the match on a platter to Manchester City.

Manchester City also registered five shots on compared as compared to Liverpool's three.

The first half of the match saw no goals as both teams were trying to outdo each other and at the halfway mark, the scoreline remained 0-0.

Premier League: Liverpool title hopes dented after Man City thrashing

However, it was the second half where the whole complexion of the game as City managed to get the lead in the 49th minute as IIkay Gundogan registered the first goal of the match. Gundogan had missed a penalty in the first half, but he corrected his mistake and the visitors were able to take a 1-0 lead.

Mohamed Salah equalised the scoreline for Liverpool in the 63rd minute through a penalty. Ruben Dias had brought down Salah inside the penalty area and as a result, the Reds were awarded a penalty.

However, two back-to-back errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped Manchester City get a 3-1 lead in no time. The second and third goals for City were scored by Gundogan and Raheem Sterling respectively.

With the third strike, Raheem Sterling became the third player to score 100 goals under manager Pep Guardiola. Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are the other two to have achieved the feat.

The final nail in the coffin came in the 83rd minute as Phil Foden scored the fourth goal for City and this gave the side a 4-1 victory for Liverpool.

Liverpool will next lock horns against Leicester City on Saturday while City will square off against Tottenham Hotspur on the same day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League Liverpool Manchester City
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp