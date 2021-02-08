STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League: Ilkay Gundogan plays down title talk, says there are still many games left

On Sunday, Manchester City defeated Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League standings.

Published: 08th February 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Despite being at the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings, Manchester City midfielder IIkay Gundogan has played down title talk, saying there are still many games left in the season.

On Sunday, Manchester City defeated Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League standings. The side has a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester United.

"There are still so many games to play. I think we should stay humble, try to take every challenge by itself because the Premier League is so competitive - and maybe the most competitive year that we have had, so it is about every single game and opponent," Goal.com quoted Gundogan as saying.

"We know we are in a very good moment, but we should not take it for granted and not drop any edge and to keep going to do the stuff we have been doing as good as possible. Then, it can be a great and successful season for us," he added.

Gundogan had missed a penalty against Liverpool, but he corrected his mistake as he went on to score two goals in the second half, helping his side register a comprehensive win.

"It is nice to get on the scoresheet, but I know also that there are a lot of experts who look at different stuff and probably also saw that in recent years I have played on the same level or maybe even better, but I did not score or assist a lot," said Gundogan.

"For me, it is always about leaving everything on the pitch and leaving it with a good feeling in myself. It does not matter if you score or not, it is about the feeling that I have after every single game. That is how I judge myself to be honest. In terms of numbers, it is by far the best season I have ever had but there are also different parts of the game," he added.

Apart from Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden registered two more goals for City against Liverpool. Sterling also became the third player to score 100 goals under manager Pep Guardiola. Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are the other two to have achieved the feat.

Liverpool will next lock horns against Leicester City on Saturday while City will square off against Tottenham Hotspur on the same day.

