Kerala Blasters hope to revive play-off hopes against ailing Odisha

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters are not yet ready to give up on their slim hopes of making it to the play-offs as they take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League on Thursday.

While the Kochi-based outfit languish tenth in the table, it is still mathematically possible for them to qualify with four matches remaining.

As for the rock-bottom Odisha, there is little left to play for except pride, but Blasters would be wary of them after being thrashed 4-2 by the same opposition back in January.

"We didn't play that game very well and we respect them very much. We are preparing as best as we can. For us, it is a very important match because we want the points and we want to continue fighting (for play-offs)," said Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna on Wednesday.

Blasters are winless in their last four matches and also have the worst defensive record in the league having conceded 27 goals. Vicuna admitted that the whole team had to take responsibility for that but remained upbeat about turning things around.

"Our objective is to get 12 points (from four matches). In every match, we want to get the points, but we will go match by match and it starts tomorrow. We are treating the matches very seriously. It is a very good opportunity to get the points and to be closer to the teams who are better than us in the league," said Vicuna.

As for Odisha, their only win this season came against Blasters and that would be a motivating factor for Gerald Peyton's team as they look to finish what has been a difficult season on a high.

"I think it’s been a difficult season for the squad. When we started working with the entire squad, we wanted to play in a certain way and develop the team. In nearly every game, we have been in the game. At crucial times in the games, things have gone against us," said Peyton.

Even though Odisha find themselves at the bottom of the table, they have matched up to other teams in the league and while Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have been in a league of their own, there is not a lot separating the other teams.

"They (Bagan and Mumbai) have been more consistent than other teams. But I think this league is very even and any result is possible in every match. That is one of the good points of the ISL that there is not a lot of difference between the clubs," said Vicuna while underlining the competitiveness of the ISL.

As for Odisha, the club would be hoping to move on from the Stuart Baxter controversy and a win would be the perfect antidote to lift a team low on morale.

"We will keep fighting, we will never give up even though it’s been a very demanding season and a lot of things have happened. We will continue to give everything we possibly can," said Peyton.