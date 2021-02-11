STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona depends on him a lot: Julio Baptista hails 'true professional' Messi

Messi and Barcelona had a fallout after the striker had expressed his desire to leave the club. However, in the end, the Argentine stayed with the club as he did not want to settle matters in court

Published: 11th February 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Real Madrid player Julio Baptista said that Barcelona's Lionel Messi is a "true professional" and the club gets a lot of help from his performance.

Last year, Messi and Barcelona had a fallout after the striker had expressed his desire to leave the club. However, in the end, the Argentine stayed with the club as he did not want to settle matters in court.

But since then, there has been a lot of speculations regarding his future and he has been linked to various clubs, including Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Manchester City.

"People talk about him a lot but he is a true professional and always has been. At the end of the day, Barcelona depends on him a lot. Each day, when Messi plays, Barcelona manage to get great help from him. He is highly disciplined," La Liga Ambassador Baptista said during a virtual press conference when asked if these transfer speculations make it difficult for the player to concentrate on the game.

Atletico Madrid have performed brilliantly in the 2020-2021 season of La Liga. The club currently holds the top spot on the La Liga table with 51 points from 20 games while the second-placed club Real Madrid have 46 points from 22 games. Barcelona sit on third position with 43 points from 21 games.

Baptista admitted that Atletico Madrid certainly have the advantage at the moment as they are ahead, with two matches in hand. However, he feels Atletico Madrid will have to maintain the same standard of performance throughout the season and avoid making mistakes to win the title this season.

"It is a very complicated thing to talk now about who is going to be the champion because there are still a lot of matches to be played. Atletico Madrid certainly have the advantage compared to the other teams but what is important when you are ahead is to avoid mistakes. If Atletico continue to play properly and no mistakes are made, then I think they have a chance of winning this year," he said.

La Liga games can be streamed online on Facebook Watch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Bercelona Julio Baptista
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp